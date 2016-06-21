By Jemima Kelly
| LONDON, June 21
LONDON, June 21 Sterling hit its strongest level
against the dollar since early May on Tuesday, having the
previous session posted its biggest one-day climb since 2008, as
worries receded that Britain will vote to leave the European
Union in two days' time.
Two opinion polls on Monday suggested that the "Remain" camp
had recovered some ground ahead of Thursday's referendum on EU
membership, following the murder of a pro-EU lawmaker.
And though a third poll put those wanting to leave were
ahead by a whisker, bookmakers and betting exchanges - watched
closely by investors - now put the chances of a "Brexit" at
around 24 percent, down from 40 percent just five days ago.
Worries that Britain could vote to leave the EU have
dominated sterling for months, driving a decline of more than 11
percent between mid-November and mid-April on a trade weighted
basis.
Britain's hefty current account deficit - 7 percent of
output in the last quarter of 2015 - makes the economy
particularly vulnerable to any pull-back in investment flows,
which economists reckon would happen in the event of Brexit.
"The pound is massively vulnerable if there is a vote to
leave," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley, adding
that sterling's current rally - around a 5 percent rise against
the dollar in the same number of days - could be seen
as the start of a "relief rally" on Britain staying in the EU.
But Foley added that even a vote to stay in the EU could
lead to a long spell of that most disliked phenomenon, political
uncertainty, unless the "In" camp secures an emphatic victory.
"A lot of uncertainty will remain, and that could mean that
sterling's rally could fizzle out at some point really quite
soon," she said.
Having already gained 2.1 percent versus the dollar on
Monday, sterling rose as much as half a percent on Tuesay to a
seven-week high of $1.4747.
Against the euro, the pound edged down 0.1 percent on the
day to 77.05 pence, having also climbed more than 2
percent on Monday against the single currency - its biggest
one-day climb in 7-1/2 years.
George Soros, the billionaire who earned fame by betting
against the pound in 1992, said in an opinion piece published by
the Guardian newspaper on Monday that a Brexit would trigger a
bigger and more disruptive sterling devaluation than the fall on
Black Wednesday 24 years ago.
Soros said a vote to leave could see the pound fall by at
least 15 percent, and possibly more than 20 percent, to below
$1.15.
"Most of near-term sterling strength is now over given the
still-too-close polls and the associated uncertainty," wrote ING
strategist Petr Krpata in a note to clients. "Expect sterling
upside to be limited ahead of Thursday's vote."
