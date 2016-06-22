(Adds details about forthcoming opinion poll, quote)

LONDON, June 22 Sterling rose on Wednesday, hovering below a 5-1/2-month high against the dollar, as investors cut bets against the pound just a day before Britain votes on whether to remain in the European Union.

While opinion polls suggested the vote on Thursday was too close to call, the implied probability of a vote to remain in the EU was at 76 percent, according to Betfair betting odds. It was at around 60 percent last Thursday before the murder of pro-EU lawmaker Jo Cox. The murder may have contributed to some shift in sentiment towards the "Remain" camp.

Yet a telephone poll released on Tuesday and conducted by Survation for spread-betting firm IG on Monday, put support for "In" at 45 percent, just one percentage point ahead of "Out" on 44 percent. Traders were now awaiting a poll by Opinium which is due later in the day.

"Short positions have been significantly reduced this week, therefore any sign of a late surge from the "Leave" camp could lead to sterling falling," said James Ruddiman, director at Audere Solution, a currency broker.

Sterling was up 0.2 percent at $1.4685, having hit a peak of $1.4788 on Tuesday, its highest since the first trading day of the year. It was up around 5 percent since a low of $1.4013 struck on Thursday, partly thanks to a surge of more than 2 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day gain since 2008.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments on Tuesday, when she stressed the outlook was uncertain and that monetary policy was "by no means on a preset course", also weighed on the dollar.

"Price action isn't overly aggressive at present, however volatility and uncertainty are omnipresent and will only get more severe," said Tobias Davis, head of corporate treasury sales at Western Union.

"No one will want to get caught on the wrong side of this, so position squaring will continue to dominate trade and liquidity will slowly dry up."

The cost of hedging against sharp swings in sterling/dollar over the next week and derived from an option that covers the vote and its results hit a record high of more than 50 percent on Friday but eased to 40 percent on Wednesday - still higher than any time during the financial crisis of 2008/09.

The uncertainty over Brexit has hurt sterling since late last year. Britain's hefty current account deficit - 7 percent of output in the last quarter of 2015 - makes the economy vulnerable to any pull-back in investment flows, which economists reckon would happen if Britain votes to leave.

George Soros, the billionaire who earned fame by betting against the pound in 1992, said in an opinion piece published by the Guardian newspaper on Tuesday that a Brexit would trigger a bigger and more disruptive sterling devaluation than the fall on Black Wednesday 24 years ago.

Against the euro, the pound slipped 0.2 percent to trade at 76.91 pence, not far from a three-week high of 76.55 pence struck on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Gareth Jones)