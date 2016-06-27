LONDON, June 27 Sterling recovered around half a cent from overnight lows as trading got going in London on Monday, but was still 2 percent down from levels hit at the end of its worst day in modern history on Friday.

Some traders said Chancellor George Osborne's promise to stay on for the moment had steadied nerves somewhat and sterling inched up to trade around $1.3430 from lows of $1.3356 overnight.

Since the result of Thursday's vote became clear, however, a raft of banks have forecast the pound to head below $1.30.

It was also down 1.2 percent at 82.20 pence per euro.