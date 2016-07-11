LONDON, July 11 Sterling turned higher on
Monday, on reports that Andrea Leadsom, one of the two
candidates from the ruling Conservative Party to succeed Prime
Minister David Cameron, is due to make a statement at 1115 GMT.
Traders said there was talk she might withdraw from a
leadership contest due to be decided by Sept. 9 leaving the door
open for Interior Minister Theresa May, who was in the "Remain"
camp during the Brexit vote, as the only candidate for the top
job. That might ease political turmoil and provide some relief
to the battered pound, traders said.
Sterling rose to $1.2987 at 1055 GMT, slightly
higher on the day, having traded at $1.2865 at around 1035 GMT.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at 85.10 pence.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)