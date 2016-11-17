LONDON Nov 17 Sterling hit a two-month high
against the euro on Thursday, after data showed British retail
sales surged in October and as investors focused on the
political risks facing Europe in the coming months.
The numbers showed annual sales growth at its highest in 14
years, more evidence of the resilient mood among British
consumers since June's vote to leave the European Union - even
if demand was lifted by seasonal factors like cold weather and
Halloween.
Economic data has, however, played second fiddle to politics
on currency markets in recent months - the pound was hardly
boosted on Wednesday by data showing Britain's jobless rate had
fallen to the lowest level in 11 years, and the retail sales
data gave the currency only a small boost.
Analysts say sterling will be most sensitive to developments
in the Brexit process. Likewise, the euro will be most sensitive
to any developments suggesting the wave of populism that brought
the Brexit vote and the U.S. election of Donald Trump is
spreading into Europe and threatening to break up the euro zone.
The dollar is trading at its highest in almost 14 years
after Trump's victory in the presidential election, with his
promises of tax cuts and big spending seen boosting growth and
inflation.
"Cable (sterling/dollar) has not really gone anywhere for
the last 10 days really - the focus has shifted to the dollar,
for obvious reasons," said BNY Mellon FX strategist Neil Mellor.
"Sterling's bobbing around... I still think there's downside
further out but for the moment it seems to have found a range."
Sterling was flat at $1.2443 by 1640 GMT, having
reached as high as $1.2507 after the retail sales data. Against
the euro, it gained 0.4 percent to trade at 85.55 pence, its
highest since mid-September.
"We remain very bullish on sterling - pretty much every time
data are released, they're coming in above expectations," said
BNP Paribas currency strategist Clara Leonard.
"The pound should continue appreciating (because) we think
the Bank of England will remain on hold. They think inflation
will overshoot until 2018, so they'll try to avoid further
weakening the pound (by easing policy further)," she added.
The pound is trading 16 percent lower against the dollar
since the June 23 vote for Brexit, although it has recovered
some ground after touching three-decade lows last month.
Analysts said a Financial Times report that UK finance
minister Philip Hammond will have to admit to the biggest
deterioration in public finances since 2011 in next week's
Autumn Statement, showing a 100 billion pound bill for Brexit
within five years, had not impacted sterling much.
"The market reaction has been limited," said Leonard. "The
market is already aware that Brexit should have a negative
impact on the budget."
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)