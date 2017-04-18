By Jemima Kelly
| LONDON, April 18
LONDON, April 18 Sterling jumped as much as 1.6
percent against the dollar on Tuesday to hit its highest levels
since mid-December, after British Prime Minister Theresa May
surprised markets by calling for an early parliamentary election
in June.
Standing outside her Downing Street office, May said she had
decided "with reluctance" that an election was needed to secure
political unity and stability as Britain negotiates its way out
of the European Union.
Sterling jumped as high as $1.2772, its strongest
since Dec. 14 and just shy of its highest in six months, as
investors viewed the election as lessening political uncertainty
and making it more likely that Britain could maintain some kind
of preferential access to the single European market.
Deutsche Bank, one the world's biggest sterling bears, said
May's election call was a "game-changer" for the currency, and
that it would raise its forecasts for the pound in the coming
days.
Analysts at the bank and elsewhere said May's move should
result in a larger and more stable majority in parliament,
thereby reducing the likelihood of the "hard Brexit" that
markets fear.
"The election should hand Theresa May a much bigger mandate
to stand up to the harder-line, anti-EU backbenchers who
currently hold a disproportionate sway over her party's stance
on Brexit," said Aberdeen Asset Management investment manager
Luke Bartholemew.
"That would be welcomed by financial markets."
The pound also climbed over 1 percent to a four-month high
of 83.79 pence per euro.
Its gains against the dollar put sterling on track for its
biggest one-day rise since January, and prompted finance
minister Philip Hammond to say in parliament in a rare comment
on the currency that its rise showed markets were confident the
Conservative government would win an increased majority.
"For the moment at least it is not being seen as
particularly a negative," said Bank of New York Mellon's head of
market strategy Simon Derrick.
"I guess people see that this may give Theresa May a better
majority. It is a politically astute move and it should provide
more stability going over the immediate aftermath of the exit
from the EU."
Some were surprised by May's move - she has repeatedly said
she does not want to be distracted by campaigning - but opinion
polls give her a strong lead and the British economy has so far
defied predictions of a slowdown in the aftermath of the Brexit
vote.
Underlining divisions the vote is unlikely to mend, however,
Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of the Scottish government,
described the decision as a "huge political miscalculation" that
could help her efforts to hold a new independence referendum.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index - which tends to be inversely
correlated with the pound because of its mainly foreign-earning
constituents - closed the day down almost 2.5 percent, its
biggest fall since the days after last June's EU referendum
.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Additional reporting by Dhara
Ranasinghe, Patrick Graham and Helen Reid; editing by John
Stonestreet)