UPDATE 1-Sterling dips after UK data but still posts best quarter in 2 years
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts after UK data, adds quote, updates prices)
LONDON, June 29 Sterling climbed close to $1.30 on Thursday, hitting its highest since before Britain's parliamentary elections, as investors brought forward their expectations for when the Bank of England would begin to tighten monetary policy.
Sterling strengthened to $1.2995 in early European trade, its strongest since May 25 against a broadly weaker dollar. Against a stronger euro it was flat at 88.0 pence .
BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday that a rise in interest rates was likely to be needed as the economy comes closer to running at full capacity, and that the Bank would debate this "in the coming months". (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts after UK data, adds quote, updates prices)
LONDON, June 30 Emerging market investors took some profit following the best start to a year for stocks since 2014 on Friday, though there was little sign of fatigue in China as the yuan extended its best quarter since 2008.
LONDON, June 30 The euro came off yearly highs on Friday but was still set for its strongest quarter in six years as investors pile into the currency on a brightening euro zone economy and its implications for monetary policy in the bloc.