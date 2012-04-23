LONDON, April 23 Britain's top shares dropped back in early deals on Monday, led by weaker banks and commodity stocks as euro zone debt jitters were exacerbated by a political crisis in the Netherlands, sapping investors' risk appetite.

The Netherlands, a core euro zone member, was drawn into a crisis at the weekend when the government failed to agree on budget cuts, making elections almost unavoidable and casting doubt on its support for future euro zone measures

At 0708 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 47.27 points, or 0.9 percent at 5,727.88, having gained 0.5 percent on Friday to post its biggest weekly gain since February. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)