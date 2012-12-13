* Law would bar gay nuptials in Church of England
* Government pledges safeguards but questions remain
* European rights court could rule law discriminatory
By Tom Heneghan, Religion Editor
Dec 13 Britain looks set to legalise same-sex
marriages in the next year or two but legal safeguards it will
add to protect the Church of England from having to conduct them
may not survive the expected court challenges to them.
Presenting the government's proposals on Tuesday, Culture
Secretary Maria Miller promised that a "quadruple lock" of legal
safeguards would bar any judge from forcing the Church to
perform the gay nuptials that its leadership opposes.
"The chance of a successful legal challenge through domestic
or European courts is negligible" under a bill being drawn up,
she told parliament, calling the planned safeguards "iron-clad".
Legal experts are not so sure. English courts should uphold
the law, but the European Court on Human Rights (ECHR) - the
Strasbourg tribunal where Europeans can appeal verdicts by their
domestic courts - could override a national ruling.
"Whatever the law says, the court has the jurisdiction to
overturn it," said Gregor Puppinck, director general of the
European Center for Law and Justice (ECLJ) in Strasbourg that
focuses on defending religious rights.
In two cases in recent years, the ECHR found no right to
same-sex marriage in the European Convention on Human Rights and
rejected appeals by gay couples to overrule national laws
restricting marriage to a man and a woman.
"I think there is no possibility (of overturning the
government's plan) at present," York University sociologist Paul
Johnson said, referring to those rulings.
"I think it would be protected under freedom of religion and
conscience," said Johnson, who studies the relationship between
law, human rights and sexual orientation.
CHURCH CONCERNS
The Church of England doubts the outlook is that clear. In
its official submission to a government consultation on same-sex
marriage last June, the Church noted the ECHR saw no right to
same-sex marriage in European law.
But a 2010 ruling made clear it did not think this meant
that same-sex marriages were banned, only that the ECHR left
this question to member states to legislate.
Eight European countries already allow gay couples to marry
and France and Britain are preparing to do so. Paris wants to
pass its law by mid-2013 while London is due to consider a law
before its current parliament ends in 2015.
"If a member state chooses to make provision in its domestic
law for same-sex marriage, then so far as the ECHR is concerned
same-sex marriage is protected by the Convention in the same way
that opposite-sex marriage is protected," the Church submission
to the consultation said.
"It must be very doubtful whether limiting same-sex couples
to non-religious forms and ceremonies could withstand a
challenge under the European Convention of Human Rights."
The Church has no position on the law's chances in
Strasbourg now because the details of the promised safeguards
have not yet been published, a spokesman said. "But we're sure
it will end up there," he added.
DISCRIMINATION
Puppinck said ECHR judges would consider the Church of
England ban a form of discrimination, especially since same-sex
marriages would be allowed in other churches if they wanted and
even some Anglican clergy support the idea of performing them.
"It will be more and more difficult for churches to deny
it," Puppinck said. "If the matter is debated within the Church,
it will be difficult to say it's a question of doctrine. It's a
matter of opinion in that case."
Johnson pointed out the planned law would also create legal
difficulties for Britain's civil partnerships, which would still
only be open to gay couples.
"We will be the only country in the world, as far as I know,
that allows both same-sex and opposite-sex couples to marry but
prohibits heterosexuals from having a civil partnership," he
said. "It's absolutely crazy."
Puppinck said limiting civil partnerships to gays made sense
when they were considered an alternative to marriage, but
continuing that would look like discrimination once marriage had
been opened to homosexuals as well.