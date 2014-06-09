LONDON, June 9 British actor and comedian Rik
Mayall, best known for his appearances in BBC shows "The Young
Ones" and "Blackadder," has died aged 56, his manager said on
Monday.
"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Rick Mayall
who passed away this morning," said Geoff Stanton from Brunskill
management.
"We are devastated and he will be missed by all who knew and
loved him."
Brunskill did not give any cause of death but said further
details would be released soon.
Mayall had a serious quad bike accident in 1998, which left
him in a coma for five days.
Known as a pioneer of alternative comedy in the early 1980s,
he appeared in numerous television shows and comedies, often
featuring gratuitous, slapstick violence.
Between 1986 and 1992 he won a new audience playing the
suave, treacherous politician Alan B'Stard in ITV's "The New
Statesman".
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Kevin Liffey)