LONDON, June 12 An autopsy has failed to explain
why anarchic British comic actor Rik Mayall, who revolutionised
television sitcom with "The Young Ones" in the 1980s, died
suddenly on Monday, aged 56.
A spokeswoman at West London Coroner's court said the
post-mortem examination had been inconclusive and further tests
were being carried out.
No further details were available but she said the results
were expected in "weeks rather than days."
Famed for his often manically violent style, Mayall co-wrote
and starred in the "The Young Ones", played the corrupt but
suave politician Alan B'Stard in "The New Statesman" and made
notable appearances alongside Rowan Atkinson in "Blackadder".
Mayall had a serious quad bike accident in 1998 which left
him in a coma for five days. He later developed epilepsy.
