LONDON Jan 18 Former aide to Margaret Thatcher
and ex-treasurer of Britain's Conservative Party, Alistair
McAlpine, who was wrongly accused of child abuse in a BBC report
that led to a major crisis at the broadcaster, has died aged 71,
his family said on Saturday.
Prime Minister David Cameron led tributes to McAlpine, who,
as a key fundraiser, helped secure Thatcher's three election
triumphs that made her Britain's longest-serving leader in the
20th century.
"My thoughts are with Lord McAlpine's family - he was a
dedicated supporter of Margaret Thatcher and the Conservative
party," Cameron said on Twitter.
McAlpine largely disappeared from public view after
Thatcher's fall from power in 1990 until a 2012 BBC report
accused an unnamed "leading Conservative politician from the
Thatcher years" of sexually abusing boys in the 1970s and 1980s.
McAlpine was widely named on the Internet as the subject of
the report, which the BBC later admitted was wrong, sparking one
of the worst crises in the British public broadcaster's 90-year
history.
The scandal caused the then Director General George
Entwistle to resign after the abuse victim central to the BBC
investigation said McAlpine was not one his attackers.
The publicly-owned broadcaster paid 185,000 pounds
($304,000) to McAlpine, who also received damages from others
who had reported the story.
In a closely-watched Twitter libel case, the wife of a
British parliamentarian paid damages to McAlpine after a court
ruled her tweet, "Why is Lord McAlpine trending? *Innocent
face*", was defamatory.
Several other people with wide followings on Twitter, who
had also repeated the false allegation, voluntarily settled out
of court.
McAlpine, a property developer who was also a gallery owner
and art collector, died peacefully at his home in Italy on
Friday, his family said.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)