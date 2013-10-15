LONDON Oct 15 British police conducting a
global search for toddler Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in
Portugal six years ago, said they had received hundreds of calls
following a new television appeal that suggested she was
snatched in a planned abduction.
McCann, then aged three, disappeared from her family's
holiday apartment at the Praia da Luz resort in the Algarve in
May 2007 while her parents dined with friends at a nearby
restaurant.
Her disappearance sparked a search that gripped the world's
media but, despite extensive appeals, her fate remains a mystery
and a Portuguese police inquiry closed five years ago.
In a Monday television appeal on the BBC's "Crimewatch"
programme, British detectives said they had pieced together a
new sequence of events suggesting McCann was targeted by
abductors. [ID: nL6N0I208K]
They said they wanted to trace a number of men, including
some thought to be either Scandinavian or German, while another
line of inquiry is that she was taken after disturbing burglars.
The TV appeal, which featured a reconstruction of the
events, generated more than 730 calls and 212 emails, Detective
Chief Inspector Andy Redwood said.
"Detectives are now trawling through and prioritising that
material. This will take time," he said in a statement on
Tuesday. "We continue to appeal for information," he said,
adding he would be repeating the appeal in Holland and Germany.
British police began their own inquiry in July, saying they
believe that McCann might still be alive. In the TV appeal,
Redwood said the Portuguese inquiry centred on a dark-haired man
seen carrying a child by one of the McCanns' friends.
But Redwood said his team had ruled this man out and was
keen to trace another man spotted about 45 minutes later by an
Irish family holding a child matching Madeleine's appearance and
heading towards a nearby beach.
Police have released two e-fits of this man, as well as
artist impressions of other men seen near the McCanns' apartment
in the days and hours running up to Madeleine's abduction.
