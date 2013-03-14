LONDON, March 14 Traces of pork were found in halal chicken sausages served in at least one primary school in central London, the local city council said on Thursday.

The pork was detected at St. Mary's Bryanston Square primary school after Westminster City Council conducted tests of meat products in schools in the wake of a horse meat mislabelling scandal across Europe.

"In the issue obviously where halal is concerned pork is pork," a spokesman for Westminster City Council said. "So we're not going to split hairs over quantities."

Council officers took seven samples from three schools in the week beginning on Feb. 25 to test them for the presence of DNA from beef, lamb, pork, chicken, turkey, goat and horse.

The Council said it had a contract with Chartwells, which is part of catering company Compass Group, to provide meals for around 40 schools in Westminster.

No horse meat has been found in any of the samples, the spokesman said. Chartwells and Compass were not immediately available for comment.

The council said it had instructed its contractor to temporarily stop supplying meat until the issue is resolved, and to no longer use its halal meat supplier.