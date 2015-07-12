LONDON, July 12 Britain's government will ask
the BBC's competitors to scrutinise the broadcaster's remit and
scale, the government said on Sunday, after years of controversy
over how it has been funded.
The BBC, the world's largest broadcaster, has long
been criticised by government ministers and by its rivals for
its dominance of British media.
Finance Minister George Osborne said earlier this month it
had become "imperial" in the scale of its online operations.
"You wouldn't want the BBC to completely crowd out national
newspapers, and if you look at the BBC website, it's a good
product but it's becoming a bit imperial in its ambitions," he
said on the BBC's Andrew Marr show.
The BBC gets some income from allowing other broadcasters
around the world to show its dramas, documentaries and lifestyle
programmes. But its main funding comes from households paying a
licence fee, enforced by a system to detect who is watching live
television. Now many viewers watch online.
Culture Minister John Whittingdale said the eight-strong
panel would contribute to the review of the BBC's charter, which
is due for renewal next year.
It includes Dawn Airey, an executive at Yahoo and the former
CEO of Channel 5, Ashley Highfield, chief executive of local
newspaper publisher Johnston Press, and Alex Mahon,
former chief executive of Shine, a TV production company owned
by Rupert Murdoch's Twenty First Century Fox.
"Each member of the independent advisory group brings
individual skills, experience and expertise," Whittingdale said.
A government spokeswoman also said a preliminary paper of
proposals on the BBC would be published this week. She declined
to say what it would contain.
The Sunday Times said it would herald the largest shake-up
of the corporation for a generation, including replacing the
universal 145.50 pound ($225) licence fee and the scrapping of
the BBC Trust regulator.
Last week the government told the BBC, already facing a
shortfall in licence revenue, to meet the 650 million pound cost
of free licences for the over-75s.
In return, the government said it would be allowed to charge
for its online iPlayer service.
The BBC's Director General Tony Hall told the Observer
newspaper that although he had secured a financial settlement,
"we should be under no illusion that this is a period of high
risk for the BBC."
($1 = 0.6441 pounds)
