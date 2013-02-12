* Conservatives publish draft plan to regulate newspapers
* David Cameron has rejected new laws to control media
* Plan would lead to UK's "toughest ever press regulation"
LONDON, Feb 12 British Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservatives set out plans to regulate the newspaper
industry on Tuesday in a bid to break the parliamentary deadlock
that followed the judge-led inquiry into press standards and
phone hacking.
Culture Secretary Maria Miller published her party's draft
proposals more than two months after a senior judge called for a
new watchdog backed by legislation to police the sometimes
"outrageous" press following the year-long inquiry.
The government was forced to find an alternative solution
however after Cameron - believing it would threaten the concept
of a free press - rejected the need for a new law. That put him
at odds with his Liberal Democrat junior coalition partners and
opposition Labour Party.
In response, Miller laid out plans on Tuesday for a Royal
Charter that proposed setting up a body called the recognition
panel which would oversee a regulator.
It believes the use of a charter, which sets out the terms
of major organisations such as the BBC, would make up for the
lack of legislation proposed by the Leveson inquiry.
Under the plans, the charter could only be changed with the
agreement of the leaders of the three main political parties and
two thirds of lawmakers.
"I have been clear that the 'status quo' is not an option
and that we need tough independent self-regulation," Miller
said. "Equally, I have said that I have grave concerns about a
press bill and am not convinced that it is necessary on the
grounds of principle, practicality or necessity.
"The Royal Charter would allow the principles of Leveson to
be implemented swiftly and in a practical fashion. It would see
the toughest press regulation this country has ever seen,
without compromising press freedom."
INTRUSIVE
The behaviour of Britain's cut-throat tabloid media came
under intense scrutiny after journalists resorted to
increasingly intrusive tactics to break salacious stories to
shore up falling circulation figures.
Cameron ordered the Leveson inquiry to investigate the
conduct of the press after journalists and staff at Rupert
Murdoch's now-defunct News of the World admitted hacking into
the voicemails of phones to generate stories.
A campaign group set up to call for higher standards in the
newspaper industry, Hacked Off, said the plan for a Royal
Charter fell a long way below what was needed.
"Leveson made 30 specific recommendations that set out the
minimum requirements for a new press self-regulator," the group
said. "These 'recognition criteria' were designed to ensure that
the self-regulator would always put the interests of the public
before those of the press.
"Of those 30, the draft Royal Charter breaches well over
half, and ministers admit that all of them are in response to
representations from the press - in other words, they have given
editors what they demanded."
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Peter Griffiths)