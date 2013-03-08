LONDON, March 8 An ex-policeman and a prison
officer admitted on Friday to selling information to the Sun, a
British tabloid newspaper owned by Rupert Murdoch, in the first
guilty pleas to come out of a huge police investigation into
wrongdoing by journalists.
Former police officer Alan Tierney pleaded guilty to two
counts of misconduct in public office for selling stories about
the mother of England soccer player John Terry and about Rolling
Stones member Ronnie Wood, the Press Association (PA) reported.
Prison officer Richard Trunkfield pleaded guilty to one
count of misconduct in public office for selling information
about a high-profile prisoner, the PA reported.
The charges against the pair stemmed from an inquiry
launched in January 2011 into allegations journalists from
Murdoch's now defunct News of the World newspaper had hacked
voicemails of mobile phones.
That inquiry was later widened to include other illegal
activities, including payments to public officials for stories.