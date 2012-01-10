LONDON Jan 10 The British judge
overseeing the investigation into media ethics sparked by a
phone hacking scandal has indicated that he expects to see a
complete overhaul of the regulations imposed on the industry.
Lord Justice Brian Leveson suggested he would not go as far
as calling for any kind of state regulation however.
Leveson was speaking to several editors and managers from
the country's broadsheet newspapers on Tuesday and during
several sessions laid out his initial thinking about how the
industry should be governed in the future.
"It won't be good enough, in my present view ... just to
think that one can tinker around the edges," he said, while
questioning the editor of the Financial Times newspaper Lionel
Barber.
"There have been wake-up calls in the past and everybody's
woken up and then it all just appears to have drifted off
again," he said.
Prime Minister David Cameron ordered the judicial inquiry
into the state of Britain's media and its practices after Rupert
Murdoch's News of the World tabloid admitted it had hacked into
the phones of celebrities and others to generate stories.
The admission prompted an uproar in 2011 and prompted
Murdoch to shut the 168-year-old paper.
The newspaper industry, led by a string of competing and
high profile editors, has since admitted that it needs to mend
its ways but has appealed to the government not to crush its
free speech and ability to investigate with draconian laws.
Setting his out early thinking on the likely changes,
Leveson said the industry needed a regulatory body that was
independent of government yet effective in meeting the needs of
the public.
The existing regulator the Press Complaints Commission has
been severely faulted for its role in the scandal and its
inability to curb the ways of the notoriously aggressive tabloid
press.
"I would be very surprised if government regulation ever
even entered my mind," Leveson said. "I've not committed myself
to anything ... but freedom of expression and freedom of the
press are to my mind a fundamental bedrock of our society.
"But that is not to say that there cannot be some kind of
independent mechanism that deals with complaints, regulation and
the resolution of disputes that doesn't involve the government,
doesn't involve the state but is in some way set up so that it
can operate and can require people to go through that route."
