LONDON Nov 21 A continuing shortage of
some essential medicines in Britain is to be investigated by
members of parliament, following complaints by pharmacists that
vital supplies are being lost to exports.
The All-Party Pharmacy Group, which announced its inquiry on
Monday, said shortages in the supply chain had been occurring
for two years and there was no sign of improvement.
The group said the reasons for drug shortages were complex
but it was concerned that past efforts to resolve the problem
had failed. It is seeking written evidence by Dec. 23, ahead of
issuing a report in the new year.
Lloydspharmacy, a unit of Germany's Celesio, said
earlier this month that a survey of 396 of its pharmacists
around Britain found 80 percent were unable to dispense certain
items because of shortages.
Low prices relative to other European countries have fuelled
exports from the country, leaving many pharmacies scrabbling for
supplies, it said.
The export trade has been encouraged by a weak pound, which
means Britain is now a particularly cheap place for middlemen to
buy medicines and sell them on at a profit in other European
markets.
Such so-called parallel trade is legal under European Union
law and has long been an irritation for drugmakers. In the past
companies have complained about cheap parallel imports flooding
into the country when British drug prices were relatively high.
The new alarm over drug shortages in Britain comes hard on
the heels of action by U.S. president Barack Obama to tackle an
escalating shortage of life-saving medicines in the United
States, due to manufacturing and supply issues.
