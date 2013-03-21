LONDON, March 21 Britain's health cost watchdog
NICE will be responsible for assessing the full value of
medicines under a value-based pricing system for new drugs due
to take effect from 2014, the government said on Thursday.
The move, which had been expected, will allow the National
Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) to build on
its current drug evaluation processes by giving it broader scope
to assess a medicine's benefits and costs.
Britain's current drug pricing arrangements cap the return
on investment that drugmakers can make. From January 2014, the
new scheme - details of which have still to be finalised - will
seek to reward manufacturers based on a drug's value to society.
This means that companies will be rewarded with higher
prices for the most effective, innovative and badly needed new
medicines. But the shift to value-based pricing has triggered
concerns in industry that Britain might become a more difficult
market in which to launch new products.
NICE has been assessing which drugs should be paid for on
Britain's state health system for the last 14 years.
Its decisions recommending against reimbursement often spark
controversy, as in the case of several rebuffs for cancer
treatments from companies including Roche and
GlaxoSmithKline. Overall, however, it recommends many
more new medicines than it turns down.