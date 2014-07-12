LONDON, July 12 Britain is to set out proposals
to force foreign buyers of key UK companies to make binding
commitments to secure jobs and research budgets, Sky News
reported on Saturday.
Business Secretary Vince Cable is expected to announce the
plans shortly to prevent the erosion of Britain's knowledge
base, it added.
Sky said it understood Cable wants to strengthen the powers
of the Takeover Panel, which oversees mergers and takeovers
involving British companies.
The panel can force foreign bidders in any sector to make or
clarify public statements about their intentions but ministers
have said it does not have sufficient powers to compel them to
make legally binding commitments on jobs and research.
No immediate confirmation was available from Cable's
department.
The jobs issue became politically sensitive under the last
Labour government when America's Kraft foods reneged on
a pledge to retain a Cadbury manufacturing facility in Britain.
It arose again two months ago when U.S. pharmaceuticals
giant Pfizer tried to take over Britain's AstraZeneca
Currently, a formal public interest test which gives
politicians the power to intervene in corporate deals only
applies to areas such as media plurality and financial
stability.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by David Evans)