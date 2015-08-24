CANTERBURY, England Aug 24 A Sudanese migrant who walked 50 km (31 miles) from France to Britain through the Channel Tunnel as trains rushed past, only to be caught near the British exit, pleaded not guilty on Monday to an obscure 19th century offence.

Abdul Haroun, 40, made global headlines after his story highlighted the plight of thousands of migrants camping in squalor near the French end of the tunnel at Calais as they desperately seek clandestine ways to reach Britain.

Haroun was the first migrant to make it on foot almost to the other end at Folkestone in England. But he now faces a criminal prosecution for "causing an obstruction to an engine or carriage using the railway" under the Malicious Damage Act 1861.

He appeared at Canterbury Crown Court in Kent, southeast of London, by video-link from Elmley Prison and told the court that he intended to plead not guilty to the charge.

