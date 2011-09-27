LONDON, Sept 28 A second round of quantitative
easing would be effective in boosting the British economy, the
Times newspaper reported Bank of England policymaker David
Miles as saying in an interview on Wednesday.
"I think we do on the Monetary Policy Committee have
substantial ammunition to use if we need to," he was quoted as
saying."
The Times reported Miles said he was closer to voting in
favour of a new round of quantitative easing and insisted that
he saw "no political pressure being applied" on the Bank.
The article said Miles feels the recent market turmoil in
the eurozone had increased the risk of recession, but insisted
this was still not the most likely position.
"The case for quantitative easing has become in my mind
quite finely balanced, and that wasn't how I saw things. It
wasn't quite as closely balanced a decision two or three months
back, before we really got the bad news over the summer."
The BoE signalled in policy minutes released last week that
Britain's economic prospects were deteriorating so swiftly that
it was on the verge of pumping in more money to support growth,
potentially as soon as October. [ID:nL5E7KL51G]
