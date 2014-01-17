* Labour leader promises to cap banks' market share
* Aims for two new banks after competition review
* Government criticise Labour plan, industry sceptical
By William James and Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's biggest banks will be
forced to sell off branches to make room for new competitors if
the opposition Labour party wins the next election, leader Ed
Miliband said on Friday, aiming to create two new banks.
He said the move was designed to inject competition into the
sector.
With a general election in May next year, Britain's
political parties are beginning to fire up policies designed to
be popular with voters. Miliband has already called for a freeze
on fuel bills, while the Conservatives are calling for a rise in
the minimum wage.
Labour is leading in the polls, although an resurgent
economy is putting that at risk.
Miliband pledged to break up the financial sector -
generally unpopular in many countries because of the financial
crisis - by imposing a cap on the market share of personal
banking and small business lending that any single institution
can have.
"To really change our banking system, we have to get to the
root of the decades-long problem in British banking: too much
power concentrated in too few hands," Miliband said.
He argued that improving banking sector competition would
help small businesses to grow, creating higher-paying jobs and
raising living standards.
The plan drew a sceptical response from the industry.
"Forcing people to change bank by selling their local branch
is not what customers want," said Anthony Browne, Chief
Executive of the British Bankers Association.
People want to choose who they bank with - these proposals
would see customers forced by politicians to use a different
bank against their will."
Sajid Javid, a minister in the Conservative-led coalition
government, said Labour could not be trusted to reform the
banks, having overseen a period of deregulation that exacerbated
the financial crisis of 2008.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said earlier this week
that breaking up a bank did not always create competition.
New entrants like Metro Bank, Aldermore and Shawbrook have
emerged since the financial crises but are small compared to
Britain's biggest five lenders - Lloyds, RBS,
Barclays, HSBC and Santander which
control 83 percent of retail accounts.
LIVING STANDARDS
Miliband's speech on banking came a time when a surprisingly
strong economic recovery, and below-forecast inflation have
blunted Labour's criticism of Prime Minister David Cameron,
whose party remain more trusted to manage the economy according
to polls.
Tapping into Britons' mistrust of bankers and big business
in general, Miliband sought to present his party as a clear
alternative to the status quo, under which living costs have
risen while wages have remained stagnant.
"The country's got to decide. Do they want a big reckoning
and a big reform, or do they want some 'steady as she goes' from
this government," Miliband said.
"I'm laying out the choice before people, and the people are
the boss, they will make the decision."
Miliband drew parallels between his promise of action
against the banks and his pledge last year to freeze prices at
Britain's big-six energy firms. That policy wiped billions off
the companies' share prices but proved popular with voters.
The Labour plan calls for the details of the banking market
share cap to be determined by a competition watchdog review
which will be carried out within six months of the election.
Labour said the first branches could be sold off within a year.
But, Britain's post-crisis experience suggests that the
selloff plan could be difficult to turn into a reality.
The chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland - which is likely to
find itself in Miliband's sights - said any forced branch
selloff would be "incredibly expensive".
Britain pumped a combined 65 billion pounds into RBS and
Lloyds Banking Group to keep them afloat during the financial
crisis. Both were subsequently ordered to sell hundreds of
branches by European regulators as a condition of their bailout
Lloyds has yet to sell 630 branches that it has rebranded
TSB after a sale to the Co-operative Bank fell through. It hopes
to float them on the London Stock Exchange this year. A sale of
314 branches by RBS to Santander UK also fell through and RBS is
now looking to float that business in 2016.