* UK calls on Europe to pool defence efforts
* Cites need to offset US defence spending cuts
LONDON, April 30 Europe may be struggling
economically but its armed forces should band together to make
up for expected declines in defence spending by the United
States, British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond is expected to
say this week.
Hammond is likely to use a trip to Washington, where he will
meet new U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and Pentagon
officials, to call on cash-strapped Europe to work together to
make their forces more mobile and "inter-operable".
Military inter-operability involves measures such as sharing
equipment, joint deployments and common strategic planning.
Washington is expected to reduce military spending under
"sequestration", a set of spending cuts that came into effect
last month, and is exasperated by what it sees as Europe's
complacency on defence.
Successive U.S. defense secretaries have made clear they are
fed up with picking up much of the tab for European security.
However, many European governments including Britain are
struggling to revive flagging economies after the global
financial crisis and are finding it hard to maintain defence
spending as they tackle big budget deficits.
"One of the points the defence secretary will be making is
the challenge set by sequestration. Europe needs to do more," a
senior Ministry of Defence (MoD) official told Reuters on
condition of anonymity. "In times of austerity, not everyone can
necessarily spend more but you can make your forces more
inter-operable, more efficient."
The official did not say which countries should pay more
attention to defence. But European economic powerhouse Germany
in particular has been criticised by some officials, including
Hammond, who accuse it of taking a back seat on military issues.
The official said it was clear that some European forces
were not as "deployable and mobile as they could be", and cited
British cooperation with France as a model to follow.
Britain and France, Europe's two dominant military powers,
in 2010 signed a cooperation treaty that has since seen their
militaries take part in joint exercises, jointly develop new
hardware and work closely together in Libya and Mali.
French and British officials say their alliance has become
even more important as emerging powers such as China and India
increase defence spending, and as the United States shifts more
of its military focus to Asia.
France on Monday pledged to maintain current military
spending levels for the next six years and called for a new
Europe-wide strategy on security and defence.
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas, additional reporting by Brenda
Goh and John Irish in Paris)