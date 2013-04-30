* UK calls on Europe to pool defence efforts

* Cites need to offset US defence spending cuts

LONDON, April 30 Europe may be struggling economically but its armed forces should band together to make up for expected declines in defence spending by the United States, British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond is expected to say this week.

Hammond is likely to use a trip to Washington, where he will meet new U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and Pentagon officials, to call on cash-strapped Europe to work together to make their forces more mobile and "inter-operable".

Military inter-operability involves measures such as sharing equipment, joint deployments and common strategic planning.

Washington is expected to reduce military spending under "sequestration", a set of spending cuts that came into effect last month, and is exasperated by what it sees as Europe's complacency on defence.

Successive U.S. defense secretaries have made clear they are fed up with picking up much of the tab for European security.

However, many European governments including Britain are struggling to revive flagging economies after the global financial crisis and are finding it hard to maintain defence spending as they tackle big budget deficits.

"One of the points the defence secretary will be making is the challenge set by sequestration. Europe needs to do more," a senior Ministry of Defence (MoD) official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "In times of austerity, not everyone can necessarily spend more but you can make your forces more inter-operable, more efficient."

The official did not say which countries should pay more attention to defence. But European economic powerhouse Germany in particular has been criticised by some officials, including Hammond, who accuse it of taking a back seat on military issues.

The official said it was clear that some European forces were not as "deployable and mobile as they could be", and cited British cooperation with France as a model to follow.

Britain and France, Europe's two dominant military powers, in 2010 signed a cooperation treaty that has since seen their militaries take part in joint exercises, jointly develop new hardware and work closely together in Libya and Mali.

French and British officials say their alliance has become even more important as emerging powers such as China and India increase defence spending, and as the United States shifts more of its military focus to Asia.

France on Monday pledged to maintain current military spending levels for the next six years and called for a new Europe-wide strategy on security and defence. (Reporting by Mohammed Abbas, additional reporting by Brenda Goh and John Irish in Paris)