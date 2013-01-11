LONDON Jan 11 Britain's military has changed
its standard issue pistol to the Glock after using the Browning
for more than 40 years, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.
It said it had awarded a 9 million pound ($14.5 million)
contract to Austrian arms firm Glock for 25,000 guns because
their pistol is lighter, carries more bullets and is more
accurate than the U.S.-made Browning.
"I have seen this pistol demonstrated in target ranges and
am impressed that this new lighter, safer generation of pistol
provides better value for money for the MoD," Defence Equipment
Minister Philip Dunne said.