* More than 247,000 new complaints in 6 months to Sept.
* 11 pct rise in customers moving banks following new rules
LONDON Oct 22 Britain's Financial Ombudsman
Service said the number of complaints it received about mis-sold
loan insurance soared in the six months to September, raising
the prospect banks will have to pay out more in compensation.
The Ombudsman, which steps in when banks and their customers
cannot reach agreement, received more than 247,000 complaints
about payment protection insurance between April and September,
up 149 percent on the same period the year before.
Banks have so far set aside 16 billion pounds ($26 billion)
to deal with the most expensive consumer scandal in British
history. Bank executives fear the total bill could rise to
around 20 billion pounds.
The policies were meant to protect borrowers if they were
sick or unemployed but were often sold to people who would have
been ineligible to claim.
Meanwhile, new rules making it easier to switch banks have
resulted in an 11 percent rise in customers moving accounts
since their introduction last month.
The Payments Council said 89,000 switches were completed
since Sept. 16, up from 80,000 in the same period the previous
year. The new rules require customers to be able to switch
accounts within seven working days.
"We never expected that every customer who is tempted to
switch would rush out to do so at launch, but this is an
encouraging start," said Adrian Kamellard, chief executive of
the Payments Council.
The government said in June that if seven-day switching did
not deliver the expected benefits it would consider more radical
options, including "full account portability" - meaning an
industry-wide IT platform that would allow customers to keep
their account details when they switch banks.