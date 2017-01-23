GE proposes investing in Nigeria's ailing oil refineries
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
LONDON Jan 23 British Prime Minister Theresa May was told on taking office last year that a nuclear submarine and its crew had been successfully certified in tests, her spokeswoman said on Monday.
The Sunday Times reported a test firing of an unarmed British nuclear Trident missile from a submarine malfunctioned last June, shortly before May asked parliament to spend 40 billion pounds ($50 billion) on new Trident submarines.
During a BBC interview on Sunday, May repeatedly declined to answer directly whether she had known about the misfire before the vote in parliament.
"On taking office, the current prime minister was briefed on a range of nuclear issues, including this," the spokeswoman told reporters referring to the outcome of the certification tests.
Asked whether a misfire had happened, the spokeswoman declined to discuss operational details of tests but said the capability and effectiveness of Trident missiles was not in question.
HONG KONG, Jan 25 Hong Kong said on Wednesday the Singpaore government was not being investigated over the shipment of nine military vehicles detained in the Chinese-ruled city since November.
Jan 25 British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said it expects full-year profit growth to be slightly ahead of expectations as it posted strong sales in its travel business over the Christmas period.