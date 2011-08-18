LONDON Aug 18 Gross mortgage lending in Britain last month was 6 percent lower than a year ago, the Council of Mortgage Lenders said on Thursday.

Gross mortgage lending in July came in at an estimated 12.6 billion pounds, down from 12.7 billion pounds in June and 13.3 billion pounds in July 2010, the CML said.

"Housing market conditions remain subdued, but pretty stable. Seasonal factors continue to provide some support, but underlying house purchase activity may drift lower over the coming months," said CML chief economist Bob Pannell.

(Reporting by David Milliken)