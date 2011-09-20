By David Milliken
LONDON, Sept 20 Gross mortgage lending in
Britain last month rose to its highest level in more than two
years, rebounding from July's weak reading to stand 10 percent
higher than a year ago, the Council of Mortgage Lenders said on
Tuesday.
Gross mortgage lending in August came in at an estimated
13.4 billion pounds ($21.0 billion), up from 12.6 billion pounds
in July and 12.1 billion pounds in Aug 2010, the CML said.
"Activity levels ... continue to be subdued but broadly
stable," said CML chief economist Bob Pannell. "The August
performance more or less offset the weaker-than-expected July
figure. Taking July and August together, lending has shown
little change on the same months of 2009 and 2010."
Separate Bank of England data has shown mortgage approvals
running at around half the level of before the financial crisis
for the past couple of years.
($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Patrick Graham)