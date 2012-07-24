By Olesya Dmitracova
| LONDON, July 24
fell to their lowest in 3-1/2 years last month, the British
Bankers' Association said on Tuesday, adding urgency to hopes
that a new official funding scheme will revive the moribund
housing market.
One of the major obstacles to Britain's economic recovery is
a lack of credit for companies and households, driven in part by
banks' reluctance to lend due to the higher cost of obtaining
funding in wholesale markets. Banks also blame pressure from
regulators to strengthen their balance sheets.
Loans for house purchase have fallen 21 percent from a year
ago to 26,269 -- the lowest since January 2009 when the credit
crunch was in full swing, the BBA figures showed.
Analysts and lenders believe extra public holidays and rainy
weather were partly to blame for June's weakness, and so expect
a slight rebound this month.
Further down the line, they hope for a boost from the
"funding for lending" plan, jointly announced last month by the
finance ministry and the Bank of England, under which some 80
billion pounds ($124 billion) of cheap loans will be made
available to banks if they lend to households and businesses.
"We are pretty confident that it (the scheme) should have a
positive impact on the flow of lending ... and the same with
rates -- they should be slightly lower than what they would've
been had it not existed," a spokeswoman for the Council of
Mortgage Lenders said.
RBS, one of Britain's biggest banks, has already
said it will use the scheme, due to start in August, to cut
costs for first-time home buyers by offering low interest rates
on a number of mortgage deals.
However, some economists doubt "funding for lending" will
have a major impact on credit flows, at least in the near term.
"We do not think that the terms of the scheme will
sufficiently change the banks' lending patterns, as they remain
under continued pressure to maintain large liquidity buffers and
increase their capital ratios," said Blerina Uruci of Barclays.
Moreover, subdued demand is also contributing to
sluggishness in the housing market, with Britons wary of
borrowing to buy a home at a time of economic uncertainty, high
unemployment and government spending cuts.
Nearly all British consumers have seen their living
standards fall in the last 12 months, consumer lobby group
Which? said in a report on a survey of 2,000 households, adding
that people under 30 had faced the greatest squeeze and were
failing to save enough.
According to data from mortgage lender Halifax, British house
prices are still around 20 percent below their 2007 peak, having
tumbled at the start of the global financial crisis in 2008.
Halifax said on July 5 that it expected little change in house
prices in the remainder of 2012.
