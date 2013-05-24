LONDON May 24 British police closed one of the country's busiest motorways in both directions on Friday to deal with an incident which highway officials said involved a suspicious vehicle.

"We are dealing with a major incident," a spokesman for Warwickshire Police said after police closed part of the M6 motorway which forms the backbone of Britain's road system.

A spokesman for the Highways Agency said a suspicious vehicle was currently parked at Corley service station, a rest area north of Coventry. (Reporting by Maria Golovnina and Paul Sandle, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)