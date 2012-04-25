LONDON, April 25 The British minister who last year reviewed a $12 billion bid by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp to increase its hold on Britain's television industry on Wednesday denied he had given the company special access to influence the decision.

"Transcripts of conversations and texts published yesterday between my special adviser Adam Smith and a News Corporation representative have been alleged to indicate there was a back channel through which News Corporation were able to influence my decisions. This is categorically not the case," Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt told parliament.

The Labour opposition has called on Hunt to resign after Rupert Murdoch's executive son James on Tuesday disclosed embarrassing details of close contacts with the minister, who was last year reviewing whether to let the family extend its interests in pay TV group BSkyB.

