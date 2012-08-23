By Paul Sandle
EDINBURGH Aug 23 Elisabeth Murdoch urged the
media industry on Thursday to embrace morality and reject her
brother James's mantra of profit at all costs, in a speech seen
as an attempt to distance herself from the scandal that has
tarnished the family name.
Addressing television executives, she said profit without
purpose was a recipe for disaster and the phone hacking scandal
at the News of the World tabloid - which has badly hurt her
father Rupert Murdoch's News Corp empire - showed the
need for a rigorous set of values.
The comments from a woman who has powerful friends in the
British establishment and the support of her PR husband Matthew
Freud, are likely to be examined for whether she could one day
run News Corp instead of her brothers whose chances have faded.
"News (Corp) is a company that is currently asking itself
some very significant and difficult questions about how some
behaviours fell so far short of its values," she said in the
annual television industry MacTaggart lecture.
"Personally I believe one of the biggest lessons of the past
year has been the need for any organisation to discuss, affirm
and institutionalise a rigorous set of values based on an
explicit statement of purpose," she said in remarks which drew
applause.
Elisabeth Murdoch - a successful television producer who was
overlooked for senior jobs at News Corp that went first to her
brother Lachlan and then James - said a lack of morality could
become a dangerous own goal for capitalism.
Rupert Murdoch last year closed the News of the World, which
was owned by a News Corp unit, a m id public anger that its
journalists had hacked into the voicemails of people from
celebrities to victims of crime. A number of former executives
have appeared in court over the case and the government set up a
judicial inquiry into press standards.
"There's only one way to look at this," Murdoch biographer
Michael Wolff told Reuters. "This is part of a strategic
repositioning of Liz Murdoch within the media world, with the
business world and within the family."
The often humorous lecture delivered at the annual Edinburgh
Television Festival came three years after James Murdoch used
the same platform to confront a largely hostile audience with
his vision for the industry.
Elisabeth, 44, and 39-year-old James had been very close,
according to sources close to the family, but their relationship
became strained by the hacking affair.
"Writing a MacTaggart (lecture) has been quite a welcome
distraction from some of the other nightmares much closer to
home. Yes, you have met some of my family before," she said to
laughter, in a rare speech for the founder of the successful
television production company Shine.
Stewart Purvis, the former head of broadcast news provider
ITN, said on Twitter that the speech should be called "Why I am
not my father or my brother".
Her highly personal speech appeared designed to win over any
doubters, with references to childhood conversations at the
breakfast table with dad to her continuing affection for the
much-loved British playwright Alan Bennett.
She even lavished praise on the state-owned BBC, previously
the butt of jokes by her brother but which also regularly airs
programmes made by her Shine company.
RECIPE FOR DISASTER
Referring to her younger brother James's 2009 speech,
Elisabeth said his assertion that the only reliable, durable and
perpetual guarantor of media independence was profit had fallen
short of the mark.
"The reason his statement sat so uncomfortably is that
profit without purpose is a recipe for disaster," she said.
"Profit must be our servant, not our master," she added.
"It's increasingly apparent that the absence of purpose - or of
a moral language - within government, media or business, could
become one of the most dangerous own goals for capitalism and
for freedom."
British tabloids have been accused of producing ever-more
salacious stories before the scandal broke in an effort to
maintain circulation. Rupert Murdoch admitted that the scandal
had left a serious blot on his reputation.
The sharp change in tone, with its emphasis on personal
responsibility, underlined how much had changed since James
Murdoch used his own MacTaggart lecture to accuse the BBC of
having "chilling" ambitions.
That speech, delivered in his role as chairman of the pay-TV
group BSkyB and head of News Corp in Europe and Asia,
consolidated James's position as heir apparent to his father's
role. It also echoed Rupert Murdoch's own 1989 speech that
broadcasting was a business that needed competition.
Since then, both men have been chastened by the fallout of
the phone hacking affair.
At the height of the scandal News Corp had to halt a $12
billion bid to buy the rest of BSkyB it did not already own,
angering investors and sowing doubts as to whether James had
what it took to run the $55 billion empire.
News Corp announced in June that it was splitting off its
newspaper business.
While brother Lachlan was often pictured with the family
last year, Elisabeth stayed in the background. Lachlan stood
down from his role as News Corp deputy chief operating officer
in 2005 after clashing with senior executives.
Now James Murdoch's fall from grace has turned the spotlight
onto Elisabeth in the long-running debate over who will one day
replace their 81-year-old father at the head of the company.
"I think she was trying to put her mark on where she had
come from and where she fits in," Enders analyst Toby Syfret
told Reuters after emerging from the speech. "She made it clear
where she didn't agree with James, and she made clear the things
about her father that she admired.
"From a political level it was quite interesting."
Stressing her links to her father and the vision he espoused
when he built his company over 60 years ago, she spoke in
glowing terms of his 1989 speech.
"A quarter of a century later, I am still wholly inspired by
those words and they are still deeply relevant today," she said.
"I understood that we were in pursuit of a greater good - a
belief in better."