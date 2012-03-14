LONDON, March 14 James Murdoch has written to the influential UK parliamentary committee investigating a phone hacking scandal to apologise and restate his own innocence ahead of a potentially damaging report that could determine his future in Britain.

The 39-year-old son of Rupert wrote to the committee to accept responsibility for failing to uncover the criminal behaviour and apologise to all those affected.

"I did not know about, nor did I try to hide, wrongdoing," he said in the letter published by the committee on Wednesday.

"Whilst I accept my share of responsibility for not uncovering wrongdoing sooner, I did not mislead parliament and the evidence does not support any other conclusion."

