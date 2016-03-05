LONDON, March 5 Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and
actress and model Jerry Hall on Saturday celebrated their one
day old marriage with a blessing service at St Bride's church on
London's Fleet Street, the spiritual home of British journalism.
The pair had wed on Friday in a low-key private ceremony in
central London, after which the now four-times married
84-year-old Murdoch said on Twitter he was the happiest man in
the world.
Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp and owner
of 21st Century Fox Inc, and Hall, 59, smiled for photographers
after the service at the historic church, famed for its
wedding-cake spire, but made no comment to the waiting media
pack.
Texan model and actress Hall was wearing a pale blue chiffon
and silk wedding gown, reportedly designed by Vivienne Westwood,
while Murdoch was dressed in a navy suit, white shirt and brown
shoes.
The couple's 10 children from previous relationships
attended the service, as did Rebekah Brooks, who returned to run
Murdoch's British newspapers in September, Robert Thomson, CEO
of News Corp, and Justice Secretary Michael Gove, a senior
figure among those who want Britain to leave the European Union.
Celebrity guests included actor Michael Caine, Irish
rockstar Bob Geldof, former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman, composer
Andrew Lloyd Webber and artist Tracey Emin.
(Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Jane Merriman)