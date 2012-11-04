UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Nov 4 Robbie Williams' new single "Candy" shot straight to number one in Britain's pop charts on Sunday, the Official Charts Company said, dislodging Labrinth and Emeli Sande's "Beneath Your Beautiful" from the top spot.
Scottish producer and singer Calvin Harris entered the album charts at number one with "18 Months", his second top-selling effort, and Kylie Minogue's "The Abbey Road Sessions" came in at number two on the long player list.
"Candy", written with Take That band mate Gary Barlow, is Williams' 14th career number one.
(Reporting by Matt Falloon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources