LONDON, April 21 London drum'n'bass quartet Rudimental notched up a second number one in Britain's official singles charts on Sunday, at the expense of global stars Will.i.am and Justin Bieber who had to be content with the number two spot.

Rudimental's song "Waiting All Night", featuring Ella Eyre, jumped straight to the top spot with 107,000 sales, beating Will.i.am's "#ThatPower", a collaboration with Bieber, by 38,000, the Official Charts Company said.

Rudimental had achieved their first number one in 2012 with their summer anthem "Feel The Love".

French electronic duo Daft Punk shot to the number three spot with their new single "Get Lucky", which racked up 50,000 sales in just 48 hours after it became available on Friday morning.

The track is the first from Daft Punk's hotly awaited album "Random Access Memories", which the publicity-savvy duo have been trailing with mysterious teaser clips that have been circulating around social media.

The Official Charts Company said the campaign was already paying dividends with the strong performance of "Get Lucky".

Korean Internet sensation Psy, the man behind the ubiquitous "Gangnam Style" video clip, leapt up 51 places to reach 10th place with his new song "Gentleman".kr

In the albums charts, Canadian crooner Michael Buble's "To Be Loved" outsold the rest of the top five combined to notch up 121,000 sales and hit the number one spot in its first week.

"To Be Loved" is the follow-up to Buble's festive album "Christmas", which has sold 1.8 million copies in Britain since its release in October 2011. (Reporting By Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Sophie Hares)