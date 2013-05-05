LONDON May 5 French electronic duo Daft Punk held on to top spot for a second week in Britain's singles charts on Sunday, keeping London drum and bass quartet Rudimental's "Waiting All Night" down in second place.

Daft Punk's "Get Lucky", featuring the guest vocals of Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers on guitar, had entered the chart three weeks ago at No.3.

The track is the lead single from the pair's upcoming fourth album "Random Access Memories" and is their third biggest hit behind "One More Time" (2000) and "Around The World" (1997).

"Can't Hold Us" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Ray Dalton moved up two places to third spot, according to the Official Charts Company.

In the album charts, "Home" - the debut studio album by Rudimental - went straight to No.1 in its first week, knocking Canadian crooner Michael Buble's "To Be Loved" down into second place after two weeks at the top.

American singer Pink was up one place, to third spot, with her sixth studio album "The Truth About Love". (Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Pravin Char)