LONDON May 19 Veteran rocker Rod Stewart scored
his first British album chart number one in more than 30 years
on Sunday with "Time", while the French electro outfit Daft Punk
clung to the top of the singles chart, the Official Charts
Company said.
Stewart, sporting his trademark spiky blonde hairdo, told
Reuters that the process of putting together his new
autobiography had freed up what is normally a slow song writing
process.
"I've written some decent songs, but I've never considered
myself a songwriter because it doesn't come naturally," he said.
"It doesn't flow out of my pen like it does with some
songwriters, it's always been a struggle. It was much more
enjoyable this time round."
"Time" is Stewart's first fully self-penned album in more
than 20 years, and his eighth British number one album. Despite
his success, Stewart, a 68-year-old father of eight, said he had
no intention of slowing down any time soon.
Stewart tours from June, and hopes at some point to work
again with his old Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood, now a guitarist
with the Rolling Stones.
"Once that window of opportunity opens up, then Ronnie and I
will get together and we'll all come out on Zimmer frames and
wheelchairs, but we'll do it," he said.
Another veteran singer, ABBA's Agnetha Faltskog, scored the
highest charting album of her solo career with a sixth place for
"A", her first new album in almost a decade.
In the singles chart, Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" is on track to
become Britain's biggest selling of the year, with the group's
hotly anticipated new album out on Monday.
The highest new entry in the singles chart was "Heart
Attack" by former Disney star and current U.S. "X Factor" talent
show judge Demi Lovato, which came in at number three.
