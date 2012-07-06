By Matt Scuffham
| LONDON, July 6
LONDON, July 6 Britain is prepared to relax
lending and funding requirements to make it easier for building
societies to lend to small businesses and to stimulate
competition in the financial services industry, the finance
ministry said on Friday.
Current rules state that 50 percent of a building society's
funding should be in the form of retail deposits and 75 percent
of lending must be secured on residential property.
The government said it supported those limits as they
differentiated building societies from banks and acted as
safeguards. However, it would be flexible if mutually-owned
building societies decide to offer more services to businesses.
"If this was part of the sector's strategy, then the
government would be supportive of this development, and would be
open to removing any constraints posed by legislation," it said.
Britain is desperate to boost lending to small companies
which have suffered from a credit famine as mainstream high
street banks focus on shrinking their balance sheets and
building up capital reserves to meet new regulations.
Graham Beale, chief executive of Nationwide, said the
government proposals would enable Britain's biggest building
society to mount a challenge to the banks across a full range of
retail financial services.
"We want to continue this vital role, expanding carefully
over time into new areas such as SME (small business) banking,"
he said.
Financial Secretary Mark Hoban said the government wanted to
increase choice and diversity in the sector.
"We believe that building societies can play a vital role in
this. The proposals we are setting out today provide a real
opportunity for societies to expand their services and attract a
new generation of consumers," he said.
The proposals also state that rules governing building
societies be amended to insure that they undergo the same
ring-fencing proposed for banks and have equivalent capital
buffers.
Banks are being asked to split off their retail banking from
their riskier investment arms and to build up loss-absorbing
capital to protect them in times of financial stress.
The number of building societies in Britain has diminished
rapidly because many, such as Abbey National, Halifax and
Alliance & Leicester, converted into public companies and were
subsequently taken over by banks.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham. Editing by Jane Merriman)