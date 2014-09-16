LONDON, Sept 16 An unplanned outage has cut gas flows at Shell's St Fergus gas processing terminal, Shell said on Tuesday.

"Some minor unplanned maintenance work has temporarily impacted gas flows to St Fergus. We expect levels to return to normal shortly," a spokeswoman for the company said.

National Grid data showed volumes fell to zero early on Tuesday morning from more than 20 mcm/day on Monday evening. By 1330 GMT volumes were still zero, the data showed.

Shell said on its website late on Monday it had extended a 12 mcm/day capacity reduction at St Fergus until the week commencing Sept. 29, but the firm's website did not flag up on Tuesday the unplanned drop in volume to zero.

The unplanned maintenance contributed to an undersupplied system in Britian's gas market on Tuesday morning, sending prompt prices higher. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by David Clarke)