May 10 Britain's energy system operator National Grid asked the UK energy industry to bring 1,500 megawatts (MW) of extra power capacity online on Monday evening.

The request was issued to cover the shortfall of so-called system margin from 1800 to 2030 GMT, but the request was cancelled at about 1930 GMT.

A National Grid representative was not immediately available for comment but a similar measure was taken in November. At that time National Grid said there was no immediate risk of supply disruption and the request was aimed at providing a bigger buffer for reserve supplies. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by David Goodman)