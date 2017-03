Nov 4 Britain's energy system operator National Grid requested the energy industry to bring 500 megawatts of extra power generation capacity online between 1630 and 1830 GMT on Wednesday to cover shortages caused by plant breakdowns, it said in a statement.

"This is part of our standard toolkit for balancing supply and demand and is not an indication there is an immediate risk of disruption to supply or blackouts," it said.

The National Grid said it wanted to have a bigger buffer for power held in reserve. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; Editing by Susan Fenton)