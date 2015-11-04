(Updates to show request cancel led early after backup
generation came forward)
MILAN/LONDON Nov 4 Britain's energy system
operator National Grid moved to increase the country's
electricity supply backup on Wednesday after unnamed power
plants broke down.
It said there was no immediate risk of supply disruption or
blackouts but it was the first time it had asked the industry
for extra supply since February 2012.
The grid operator called on the energy industry for an extra
500 megawatts of supply to fill a gap in power needs between
1630 and 1830 GMT on Wednesday, it said in a statement.
National Grid subsequently cancel led the request before
1740 GMT on Wednesday.
"The market duly responded to this signal. More generation
came forward... so the NISI (notification of inadequate supply
margin) has been withdrawn," it said in a separate statement.
A National Grid spokeswoman declined to name the power
plants which have broken down, citing confidentiality, but said
they were returning from maintenance outages when they went
offline again.
A total nuclear capacity of 1,730 megawatts (MW) is
currently offline, but no new outages have been reported.
SST's 490-MW Fiddler's Ferry coal plant is not available due
to a "failure" until early Thursday morning, according to
Reuters data.
National Grid will issue another statement shortly if it
decides to cancel the request for extra power capacity.
National Grid said in a statement its response was "part of
our standard toolkit for balancing supply and demand and is not
an indication there is an immediate risk of disruption to supply
or blackouts."
The extra supply will go toward catering for Britain's peak
overall demand on Wednesday evening, estimated at 48,275 MW, the
spokeswoman said.
The move comes at a time when the UK's surplus of
electricity supply is dwindling partly due to ageing plants
going offline.
