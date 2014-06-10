LONDON, June 10 Britain's power network operator
National Grid will launch a tender this month inviting
big energy users to reduce their electricity demand at times of
peak consumption next winter, the company said on Tuesday.
The country faces a capacity crunch as old, polluting power
plants shut while new stations are slow to start up.
By paying large-scale users to reduce electricity
consumption, National Grid's so-called balancing services tender
is aimed at avoiding power cuts in extreme situations.
Britain's energy regulator Ofgem, which gave the green light
for National Grid's new balancing tools a few months ago, said
it was confident the network operator would be able to keep
households' lights on this winter.
National Grid is looking for up to 330 megawatts (MW) of
power demand capacity this winter and is calling on consumers
such as factories and big businesses to reduce consumption
between 1600 and 2000 GMT on winter weekdays.
"It's our job as electricity system operator to make sure
we've got all the right tools at our disposal to balance supply
and demand on the electricity network, 24 hours a day, 365 days
a year," said Peter Bingham, senior manager of National Grid's
electricity market reform project.
The need to balance capacity will rise substantially in the
winter of 2015/16, when additional coal plants are expected to
close to comply with EU pollution rules.
Over that period, National Grid will tender for 1,800 MW of
capacity and extend the offer to flexible power plants that can
be contracted to add generation when needed.
Analysts at Liberum welcomed the measures but noted that
reductions in peak-time demand would be likely to prompt a drop
in wholesale prices for peak power.
"It may have a negative impact on winter peak prices and
ironically may trigger further mothballing of CCGTs
(combined-cycle gas turbines)," they said in a research note.
Many gas-fired power plants in Britain and other western
European nations have been uneconomic for years due to a high
discrepancy between gas and power prices.
National Grid expects capacity balancing needs to fall again
to 1,300 MW in the 2016/17 winter and to 800 MW in the 2017/18
winter.
