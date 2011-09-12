(Adds quotes, details)
LONDON, Sept 12 NATO Secretary General Anders
Fogh Rasmussen said on Monday that it will continue its military
operations in Libya while the threat to civilians persists, but
did not see the alliance playing a major role in post-conflict
Libya.
The NATO head told a conference in London that pockets of
resistance remained despite the overthrow of Libyan leader
Muammar Gaddafi last month after a six-month uprising.
"We stand ready to continue our operations as long as
necessary," he said.
Rasmussen also said he had no knowledge of Gaddafi's
whereabouts, and that it was not a factor in deciding future
operations.
"I have no knowledge of Gaddafi's whereabouts. His possible
capture is not an element in whether we decide to continue
operations (in Libya)," he said.
Forces loyal to Gaddafi continued to fight against armed
supporters of Libya's National Transitional Council, the de
facto rulers of the country.
Fierce street-by-street fighting was reported in the Gaddafi
stronghold of Bani Walid, where NATO warplanes could be heard
overhead, 150 km (95 miles) southeast of the capital.
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Louise Ireland)