July 10 The British government has decided not
to sell its stake in national air traffic control provider NATS
because of its strategic importance to the UK, Transport
Secretary Justine Greening said on Tuesday.
The government had been studying options for the future of
the 49 percent stake, Greening said in a statement on the
department's website.
Responses to a call for evidence as well as research by
government officials "highlighted the strategic importance of
NATS to the UK and the far-reaching implications of a sale at
this time," she added.
She cited ongoing work on the Single European Sky agenda and
the Single European Sky Air Traffic Management Research
Programme (SESAR) - EU-backed plans to coordinate airspace
regulation.
These factors were considered alongside the potential value
of a sale as well as the benefits of receiving dividends from
the shareholding, Greening said.
"I have concluded that it is in the best interests of the
British taxpayer, the travelling public and the company itself
to retain the government's shares in NATS at this time,"
Greening said.
Air traffic controllers including Germany's DFS as well as
infrastructure funds are interested in buying the minority NATS
stake a group of airlines owns, the airlines said in April.
NATS employs 5,000 people and provides air traffic control
services for planes flying in UK airspace and part of the North
Atlantic.
The government estimated the value of NATS as a whole at
around 1 billion pounds ($1.55 billion).
Alongside the government's 49 percent stake, the airline
group - which includes British Airways and Virgin
- holds 42 percent, staff own 5 percent and UK airport
operator BAA, owned by Spain's Ferrovial has 4 percent.
