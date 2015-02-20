METALS-Copper rises as Chinese buyers return to market
* LME/ShFE arbitrage: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)
Feb 20 Britain's biggest underground gas storage facility, Rough, experienced an unplanned outage on Friday, operator Centrica said.
The outage began at 1428 GMT but Centrica could not say when it would be resolved, according to a market note. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by David Holmes)
SYDNEY, April 5 Global miner Glencore on Wednesday declared force majeure on coal shipments from the cyclone-hit Bowen Basin in Australia, after the storm damaged railway lines, disrupting delivery to ports.
LONDON, April 5 Royal Bank of Scotland announced on Wednesday that the team managing its Williams & Glyn division of branches are leaving after the bank abandoned its seven-year-old plan to sell it to meet regulatory obligations.