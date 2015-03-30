March 30 Refilling Britain's biggest gas storage
site, Rough, for next winter may still be feasible following a
temporary capacity cut, as low oil prices could make it
affordable to boost inventories later in the year, Italian bank
Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday.
Last week utility Centrica idled nearly 30 percent
of Rough's storage capacity until October to test wells.
The move raised the risk of price spikes next winter as
Britain relies on stored reserves to help meet peak demand.
Inventories are typically replenished during summer months
when prices are low, and by October, which signifies the start
of the winter gas season, rising prices start to make refills
unprofitable.
But low oil prices may allow British utilities to continue
refilling Rough beyond October due to the lag with which the oil
price drop will work through into long-term gas contracts,
Intesa Sanpaolo analysts said in a note.
Long-term gas supply deals in mainland Europe are widely
linked to crude oil prices, with a three to six-month lag, which
could keep a lid on gas prices for longer.
This could give gas traders a head-start to refill that
portion of Rough which will be unavailable in summer.
Gas prices for next-winter had risen sharply ever since
Centrica first flagged potential for capacity reductions at
Rough.
Prices fell back slightly following the announcement on
Friday, signalling that earlier gains had been overdone.
"However, the winter contract retraced on Friday amid
expectations that technical issues will be solved and storage
capacity could even increase by the fourth quarter, allowing to
stock gas at relatively favourable prices due to the lag with
which the oil price drop will be transferred to oil-linked
contracts," the bank said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by David Evans)